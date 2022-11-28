Not Available

Fetish Fanatic 20

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Kink maestro Aiden Riley's hallmark brand of offbeat lesbian kink highlights "Fetish Fanatic 20. " The veteran director has assembled four sizzling scenes loaded with outrageous girl-girl sexual acts featuring diverse, sumptuous sluts. Curvaceous blonde AJ Applegate and slender Sasha Heart give each other enemas and spew sloppy streams from their assholes! They enjoy hole-plunging toys, squirting pussies and a smorgasbord of anal horseplay. Gorgeous, all-natural Jenna Sativa plays submissive to deviant domme Sasha. The light-haired diva reams Jenna's rectum with her strap-on dildo. They share a spit-soaked scrum with toe sucking and lewd bunghole rimming. Athletic vixen Lea Lexis and Sasha d...

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images