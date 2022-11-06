Feuertaufe - Der Film vom Einsatz unserer Luftwaffe im polnischen Feldzug

Not Available

The Legend of the Luftwaffe began in Poland, the first victim of Hitler's blitzkrieg. Combat cameramen filmed the aerial campaign, showing preparations for flight, massive air strikes, and the appalling devastation wreaked upon Polish towns and armies. Highlighted by a lengthy, riveting sequence depicting the siege of Warsaw, Feuertaufe inspired Germany with pride and confidence and foreign viewers with dread. Norbert Schultze's original score lyrically enhances this propaganda masterpiece.