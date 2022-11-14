Jeff Palmer comes home to his one true love, Tristan Paris, in one of Falcon's most romantic videos yet. After a very hot welcome, the two lovers head out to the local bar where an unscrupulous bar-fly slips them both a 'Mickey.' Jeff, mistakenly believing that Tristan is cheating on him in the Men's Room, joins Tom Chase and Kristian Brooks in the basement for a hot fisting scene. When Tristan learns that Jeff has cheated on him, he goes to the home of a very hot, well-hung Thom Barron. Upon his return home, the two lovers make up on the window seat in a romantic, touching love scene. Scene 1. Derek Cameron, Drew Damon Scene 2. Jeff Palmer, Kristian Brooks, Tom Chase Scene 3. Thom Barron, Tristan Paris Scene 4. Jeff Palmer, Tristan Paris
View Full Cast >