Few love a lot of violence

Not Available

The story revolves around the engineer Talaat, the son of the wealthy merchant (Morsi), who is forced to marry the poor girl Fatima in response to his father's wishes. Fatima refuses to marry Sayed al-Atar, whom he loves but is poor and works at Talaat. On the control of his father, Fatima begins to separate from working with his father. Talaat learns about the engineer Yunus, the son of a senior politician who works as a deputy minister, who decides to marry his sister to achieve power, influence and money.