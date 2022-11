Not Available

Fewa Pocara is a sweet romantic drama set in the snowy beauty of the Himalaya Mountains. Filmed in Nepal, this Thai romance revolves around a lost young man who is being pushed to his nerve's end by life. Questioning the point of his existence, he leaves Thailand and travels to the Himalaya Mountains in search of peace of mind. In the cold, lonely beauty of Nepal, heaven finally smiles upon him, and he meets a young woman who has come to the Himalayas to do research.