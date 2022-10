Not Available

Fey: Primera Fila is the Acoustic studio album by Mexican pop singer Fey. The live album, part of Sony's "Primera Fila" series, was shot and recorded in Mexico on June 22, 2012 in front of fans and special guests on an invite-only basis. The live album has new renditions of songs from her first three albums, as well as three new tracks. The album features a documentary of the process as well as a live video recording of the concert.