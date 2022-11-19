Not Available

Fezeka's Voice

    Fezeka's Voice tells the true story of choirmaster Phumi Tsewu and his unwavering dedication to his township, his school and his choir. For 15 years he has been teaching the children at Fezeka High School in Gugulethu, South Africa - not just how to sing but how to live. Chronicling the highs and lows of their first adventure overseas to perform on a world stage, the film exposes Phumi's commitment and spirit as he teaches his students everything from manners to Mozart, bringing them focus, pride and joy.

