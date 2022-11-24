Not Available

Sybille, a divorced mother, who refuses to accept that her 18-year-old son, Samuel, is sinking into violence. Prey to her own past and present demons, she decides to take Samuel on a long trip to Kyrgyzstan. Accompanied only by their two horses, mother and son go on an adventure where they will face the dangers and surprises of nature, which is spectacular, hostile and beautiful. Beyond encounters with the Kyrgyz people, the trip will provide the opportunity for an inevitable confrontation...