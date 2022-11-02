Not Available

FIAT EMPIRE was one of the first films to come out on the Federal Reserve System providing a valuable primer on a complex subject. This 60-minute documentary explores why some feel the "Fed" is a "bunch of organized crooks" (as John Adams put it) and others feel some of its practices "are in violation of the U.S. Constitution." Discover why experts agree the Fed is a banking cartel that benefits mainly bankers, their clients in need of "easy money" and bailouts, and a Congress that would rather go deeper in debt than seek funding from its constituents. Long-term studies indicate the Federal Reserve System encourages war, destabilizes the economy (by causing boom and bust cycles), generates inflation (a hidden tax) and is the supreme instrument of unjust enrichment for a select group of insiders. If you are fed up with an ever-expanding state and corporations that are "too-big-to-fail," look no farther than the fiat currency printed by the Federal Reserve System.