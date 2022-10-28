Not Available

On the Bristol coast, in a town where nothing ever happens, teenager Naomi manipulates her friend Josh into following her. She leads to him to where she'll know Owen is, an older boy, her ex-boyfriend, and she wants to make him jealous. But her plan backfires and she loses both of the boys. Returning home Naomi slips into a elaborate fantasy - a dream of herself with Owen in the reeds by the water. Awaking from her daydream she knows what she must do - she's going to sneak into Owen's house and tell him something that will make him stay with her.