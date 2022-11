Not Available

Thirteen hardbodied military men engage in a sizzling session of sexual maneuvers.The success of any triumphant army depends on the caliber of its brave men who will not hesitate to put themselves in harm's way and overcome any obstacle they encounter. They are men of fierce determination, ready to protect their country, their fellow soldiers, and their honor. And the root of their courageous fortitude is their intensive basic training which only serves them better.