Not Available

This video comprises three fictional tales of women's lives. In the first, Yasmine, a chambermaid, depicts her own imaginary world, drawing inspiration from a book of poems by Ahmed Bouanani, the director’s father. The second features a fortune teller who narrates her story using the ronda, a Moroccan-Spanish card game. The third is inspired by the travel chronicles of Isabelle Eberhardt and by Taos Amrouche’s rendition of The Song of Exile.