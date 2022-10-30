Not Available

Fidgety Bram (seven years old) thinks a lot about the world around him. He is very much looking forward to enter the first grade. But then he ends up in the class of the strict teacher Mr. Fish. The straightfoward Mr. Fish doesn’t care about the inside world of the constantly moving around and unconcentrated little boy and does whatever it takes to make Bram do things the ‘right’ way. Bram’s parents struggle with the question of how much they should expect their son to adapt without becoming completely miserable.