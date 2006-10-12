2006

Fidibus

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 12th, 2006

Studio

Fine & Mellow Productions

Kalle, a nice middleclass kid, who because of a debt and old friendship ends up as a 'fidibus', a gofer, for the hash baron Paten. But only until Paten is anything but innocently jailed and asks Kalle to mind the store while he is gone. No one touches Paten's money, Paten's car or, least of all, Paten's girl, Saby, who is dumber than water.

Cast

Jonatan SpangAgger
Mia LyhneKalles søster Sidse
Rudi KöhnkeKalle
Lene Maria ChristensenSabrina
Jesper DahlPaten
Søren Søndergaard NielsenLange Peter

Images