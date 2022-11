Not Available

Legendary broadcaster Brent Musburger travels to the University of Oklahoma to get a glimpse of Memorial Stadium, the largest sports venue in the state and home to the university's championship football team. As part of a behind-the-scenes tour, Musburger also sheds light on some time-honored Sooner traditions, including the Sooner Schooner (a scale replica of an authentic Conestoga wagon) and the Ruf/Neks (the all-male pep squad that drives it).