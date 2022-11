Not Available

Easter 1965. We see Fien de la Mar as an embittered old woman who makes long phone calls at night with people who would rather not speak to her. Through flashbacks we see her arriving as a young girl on the stage with her father Nap de la Mar. We see her in different stages: when she is already a huge star, when she's on the movie set, when she is a diva with her own theater. And we we see her in her downfall after attempting suicide after her husband's death.