Novelist Philip wants to employ a beautiful young secretary, much to his wife Inez' disgust. After a particularly nasty scene, he packs his bags and leaves. Shortly after, his father-in-law arrives from Indonesia, mistaking family friend Willem for his son-in-law. Willem falls in love with Fientje Peters, the secretary in question, who has another admirer in Mr Bakker, the chief clerk at the hotel, who in turn is worshipped by his own secretary -- a tough tangle to sort out.