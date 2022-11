Not Available

Fiete is nine years old and loves fishing. Each afternoon he spends hours sitting at a creek in his village. On one of these afternoons the peace and quiet is suddenly disturbed when two rowdies catch and kill a neighbor’s drake. The boys bribe Fiete to keep quiet about the incident, and he agrees out of fear. However, Fiete feels uneasy about keeping his secret, especially when the neighbor’s daughter starts desperately searching for the drake.