As part of FIFA’s Centennial celebration, FIFA Fever takes you on a fast and furious roller coaster ride through 100 years of the world’s greatest soccer action. Re-live the sheer magnificence of the FIFA World Cup’s greatest goals, games, saves, free-kicks, heroes and villains, and some of the craziest soccer antics ever captured on film! With breathtaking action from 17 FIFA World Cups, and 4 FIFA Women’s World Cups, as well as amazing footage from FIFA’s World Youth and Futsal Championships, this is quite simply the definitive guide to the world’s greatest soccer moments. The most incredible feats of Beckham, Pele, Ronaldo, Zidane, Platini, Cruyff and many other international superstars await you!