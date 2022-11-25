Fiffty Fiffty

Not Available

Thakur Virendra Singh lives a wealthy lifestyle in India along with his wife and a son, Kumar. His relative Bihari is envious, and successfully switches his son, Kishan, with Kumar, and also ends up killing Virendra. In this manner, Kumar grows up a wealthy lifestyle, while Kishan lives a poor lifestyle, shunned by his father and his mother, who has lost the use of her vocal chords. Bihari takes Kishan to his brother in Bombay, and leaves him there to lead a life of crime. 20 years later, Kishan has grown up and is now a master burglar. He meets with another burglar, Mary, and both decide to be fifty fifty partners. However, Mary has other plans, she ditches Kishan and joins forces with Diwan Shamsher Singh to masquerade as the long-lost daughter of Ranimaa of Chandpur. Mary does not know that it was the Diwan who has done away with Rajkumari Ratna, and he will not hesitate to kill Mary - or anyone else who dares to stand in his way and the treasure of Chandpur.