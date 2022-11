Not Available

More animated fun with Fifi and her friends in the Flowertot garden. In these episodes, the Tots hold a sports day, and Fifi discovers that running a shop is harder than it looks. Episodes are: 'Fifi's in Charge'; 'Sports Day'; 'Stingo Gets Stuck'; 'Fee-Fi-Fo-Fum Fifi'; and 'Hole Lot of Fun'.