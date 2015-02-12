2015

"Fifty Shades of Grey" has become a global phenomenon and the trilogy has been translated in over 50 languages worldwide since its release. To date, the “Fifty Shades” trilogy has sold over 70 million copies worldwide in e-book and print, making it one of the fastest-selling book series ever. "Fifty Shades of Grey" (first published in 2011) follows the relationship of 27-year-old billionaire Christian Grey and college student Anastasia Steele. Subsequent novels in the series, "Fifty Shades Darker" (2011) and "Fifty Shades Freed" (2012) explore the couple’s deepening relationship.