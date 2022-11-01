1926

Fig Leaves

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 21st, 1926

Studio

Fox Film Corporation

In the modern day (1920s) story, Adam, a plumber, is happily married to Eve, a wardrobe-obsessed housewife, until she accidentally meets a supercilious fashion designer. At the prompting of her neighbour, who has secret designs on Adam, Eve secretly becomes a fashion model by day, knowing that her husband would disapprove. This tale is book-ended by a sequence of the two principals in the Garden of Eden, having the same preoccupations amid the dinosaurs and boulders.

Cast

George BerangerJosef André (als André de Beranger)
Phyllis HaverAlice Atkins
Heinie ConklinEddie McSwiggen
Eulalie JensenMadame Griswald
William AustinAndre's Assistant
George O'BrienAdam Smith

View Full Cast >

Images