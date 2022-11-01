Fig Leaves

In the modern day (1920s) story, Adam, a plumber, is happily married to Eve, a wardrobe-obsessed housewife, until she accidentally meets a supercilious fashion designer. At the prompting of her neighbour, who has secret designs on Adam, Eve secretly becomes a fashion model by day, knowing that her husband would disapprove. This tale is book-ended by a sequence of the two principals in the Garden of Eden, having the same preoccupations amid the dinosaurs and boulders.
|George Beranger
|Josef André (als André de Beranger)
|Phyllis Haver
|Alice Atkins
|Heinie Conklin
|Eddie McSwiggen
|Eulalie Jensen
|Madame Griswald
|William Austin
|Andre's Assistant
|George O'Brien
|Adam Smith
