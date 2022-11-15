Fight Against Landlords

Not Available

The story took place in the early years of the Republic of China. In the spring (Yin leaves decorated) is the popular card in the Qinglou. Countless men have spent a lot of money to sing a piece of Fangze. However, one day, the spring suddenly disappeared and there was no news. It turned out that the greedy landlord Wang Da Mao (Cao Suifeng) took a fancy to the spring and forced her back home to become the eighth room wife. Before the Wang Da cat married seven wives, except for the big wife red peach ( Outside of the purchase of the red girl, the rest of the six people died in the near future, which means that, not to stay in the Wang family for more than one day, spring has taken another step from the death line.