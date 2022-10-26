Not Available

Fight Back to School

  • Action
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Win's Movie Productions Ltd.

Star Chow (Stephen Chow) is about to be kicked out of the Royal Hong Kong Police's elite Special Duties Unit (SDU). But a senior officer decides to give him one last chance: Star must go undercover as a student at the Edinburgh High School in Hong Kong to recover the senior officer's missing revolver. The undercover operation is made complicated when Star is partnered with Tat - an aging, incompetent police detective (Ng Man-Tat). However, Star still manages to fall in love with Ms Ho (Cheung Man), the school's guidance counselor, as well as disrupting a gang involved in arms-dealing.

Cast

Sharla Cheung ManMiss Ho
Ng Man-TatUncle Tat
Gabriel Wong Yat-SanTurtle Wong
Roy CheungTeddy Big
Karel Wong Chi-YeungDetective Wong
Barry WongScissor Legs

