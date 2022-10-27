Not Available

Fight Back to School 3

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Win's Movie Productions Ltd.

Stephen Chow returns as Chow Sing-Sing, the obnoxious undercover cop who seems to get into all sorts of trouble, only this time he doesn’t go back to school. Instead, Chow goes undercover as the husband of a wealthy socialite (Anita Mui), which doesn’t sit well with his fiancée played by Cheung Man who tries to convince Chow to quit working as undercover.

Cast

Anita MuiJudy Tong Wong
Sharla Cheung ManAh Man (as Man Cheung)
Natalis ChanMan's Cousin
Kathy ChowMan Ching
Anthony WongTaior Lam
Leung Kar-YanOfficer Lai

