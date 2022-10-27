Fight Back to School 3

Stephen Chow returns as Chow Sing-Sing, the obnoxious undercover cop who seems to get into all sorts of trouble, only this time he doesn’t go back to school. Instead, Chow goes undercover as the husband of a wealthy socialite (Anita Mui), which doesn’t sit well with his fiancée played by Cheung Man who tries to convince Chow to quit working as undercover.
|Anita Mui
|Judy Tong Wong
|Sharla Cheung Man
|Ah Man (as Man Cheung)
|Natalis Chan
|Man's Cousin
|Kathy Chow
|Man Ching
|Anthony Wong
|Taior Lam
|Leung Kar-Yan
|Officer Lai
