Fight Back to School 3

Stephen Chow returns as Chow Sing-Sing, the obnoxious undercover cop who seems to get into all sorts of trouble, only this time he doesn’t go back to school. Instead, Chow goes undercover as the husband of a wealthy socialite (Anita Mui), which doesn’t sit well with his fiancée played by Cheung Man who tries to convince Chow to quit working as undercover.