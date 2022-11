Not Available

Fight Batman Fight! is an unauthorized 1973 Filipino Batman action-fantasy film produced by Pacific Films (Philippines). It stars famous Philippine actors such as action star Victor Wood as Batman, Rod Navarro as Joker, comedians Roderick Paulate as Robin, German Moreno, Ike Lozada, drama actresses Gloria Romero, Rosemary Gil, Lotis Key as Cat Woman and Pinky Montilla as Bat Girl.