Fight for Justice

Song-san has had an unfortunate childhood, raised by a step-mother. He is abused and exploited by his step-mother and her family who want his father's inheritance. Nevertheless, he remains quiet to uphold the reputation of his father and his family, even when his life is threatened by them. Amidst his struggles, he meets Juk-san and Mae-cho, who are friends and blood brothers. They request that he fight for his family's reputation and purge the society of its evil. Song-san finally decides to draw out his sword of justice and defeats his step-mother and her gang. Peace is restored in his family.