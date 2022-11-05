Fight for the Agreement

Not Available

To escape an arranged marriage, a young lord (Paul Chang Chung) flees to the hidden mountains of Sichuan to study martial arts from one of the world's greatest fighters. When his master is killed, the young warrior sets out to avenge his death, unaware that he's walking into a deadly battle with the woman (Bik Wan Lo) he left at the altar. The young lord is about to experience the true meaning of "hell hath no fury like a woman scorned."