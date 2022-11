Not Available

Fight For Your Right Revisited, stars actors like Will Ferrell, Seth Rogan and Elijah Wood playing the roles of the B-Boys three members, Mike D, Ad Rock and MCA. It is a reprisal of the video the trio made for their 1987 single Fight For Your Right, and features music from the band's new album, Hot Sauce Committe Part Two. Fight For Your Right Revisited is directed by Adam Yauch, aka MCA.