The Earth has gained the unwanted attention of a dangerous alien race and is about to be turned into a giant graveyard by their frightening force. Humanity's only hope is Iczer-1, a mysterious, apparently inhuman woman, and Nagisa Kano, a young scared girl that can barely cope with the gruesome reality around her. Inexplicably, Iczer-1 insists that she needs Nagisa's help...