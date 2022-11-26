Fight Lah! Kopitiam

Not Available

Kopitiam Ada Bukit Ada Air is very famous for its white coffee. But after the founder suffers from Alzheimer's disease, the white coffee's secret recipe has since lost. Now his son Bao Li Jin and wife try hard to maintain the kopitiam business and declining customers. But things got worse when an arrogant developer, Tao wants to acquire the kopitiam lot. Bao is forced to sell the shop, but he refuses. Bao ends up accepting a boxing match challenge by Tao. Now Bao will have to fight and win Tao in the match to keep the shop, can he win the match? Can their traditional kopitiam business return to its glory?