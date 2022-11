Not Available

Live in Phoenix in August 1993. "Into the Pit" "Nailed to the Gun" "Life in Black" "Immortal Sin" "War of Words" "Laid to Rest" "For All Eternity" "Little Crazy" "Contortion" "Kill It" "Vicious" "Reality – A New Beginning" "Light Comes Out of Black" All tracks composed by Rob Halford. Released on the 4-disc "Fight: Into the Pit" set among Halford's series of Metal God reissues in 2008.