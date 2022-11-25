Not Available

Hold your breath for this tempestuous ride through bondage, suspension and the power of the mind. Electrical impulses produce reactionary states in this adrenaline-packed spectacle, as charged sonic frequencies express various states of embodied dissonance and willful determination. Fight or Flight features a bound figure in flight, held in position by an unrevealed source. This unknown source points to whether or not the figure is in a consensual position with the goal of addressing what one may feel bound or liberated by, and what choices may be involved in those conditions. The universality of experiencing internal and external limitations, discomfort and anxiety in one's own skin and the trappings of mind contrasted by determination and liberation of spirit is explored.