Fight: War Of Words - The Film

Limited autographed two disc (DVD + CD) edition. This film brilliantly documents a key moment in Heavy Metal history. Fight were the first musical project put together by Judas Priest vocalist Rob Halford shortly after he left that genre-defining band. The War Of Words: The Film DVD weaves behind the scenes, hand held and pro-shot footage of rehearsals, demo recordings, studio sessions and interviews climaxing with a full length concert (compiled from shows filmed at 18 venues in 15 select cities) during Fight's 1993/1994 Nailed to the Road / War of Words World Tour. The CD features Fight Live in Paris, France October 30, 1993. Metal God. 2007