Fight, Zatôichi, Fight

  • Adventure
  • Action
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Daiei Motion Picture Co., Ltd.

Blind swordsman/masseuse Zatoichi befriends a young woman returning home with her baby. When gangsters mistake her for Zatoichi and kill her, Zatoichi determines to escort the baby to its father. He gains the reluctant help of a young pick pocket and together they travel to find the baby's father. But they do not reckon on the father's reaction to their arrival, nor on their own growing feelings for the child.

Cast

Nobuo KanekoUnosuke
Gen KimuraHyaku
Ikuko MôriBabysitting prostitute
Shôsaku SugiyamaHangoro
Hizuru TakachihoKo
Yoshi KatôTemple priest

