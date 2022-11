Not Available

Welcome to the world of America's elite fighter planes! This video takes you on a journey inside the jets' cockpits and features breathtaking footage shot from the air and the ground. The program examines both classic fighting machines (such as the Stealth-like F-117 Black Jet and the B-2 Spirit) and aircrafts that haven't been built yet. Also includes footage of aircraft carriers, smart bombs and laser-guided missiles.