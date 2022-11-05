Not Available

Fightin Pals

  • Animation
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Dr. Bluto sails off to Darkest Africa for exploration. Popeye, who stayed behind, hears a radio report that Bluto is lost and sets sail himself (on a raft). He manages to land right by a trail left by Bluto, and after fighting a few animals along the way, finds himself, exhausted and dehydrated, in Darkest Africa, within sight of Bluto. We see why Bluto has not been heard of: he has a bevy of native beauties attending to his every need.

Cast

Pinto ColvigBluto (voice)
Jack MercerPopeye (voice)

