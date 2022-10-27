Not Available

Fighting Elegy

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Nikkatsu Corporation

In Okayama in the mid-1930s, Kiroku attends high school and boards with a Catholic family whose daughter, Michiko, captures his heart. He must, however, hide his ardor and other aspects of his emerging sexuality, focusing his energy on a gang he joins, breaking school rules, and getting into scuffles (he tells her, "Oh, Michiko, I don't masturbate, I fight"). He comes under the influence of a young tough nicknamed Terrapin, and together they lead fights against rival gangs. Gradually, Kiroku and Terrapin align themselves with the right-wing Kita Ikki, and Kiroku becomes a stand-in for the attitudes of Japanese youth who embraced the imperialism leading to World War II.

Cast

Hideki TakahashiKiroku Nanbu
Yûsuke KawazuSuppon "Turtle"
Takeshi Katô
Isao TamagawaPrincipal
Kayo Matsuo

