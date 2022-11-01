Fighting Express Vol 3: End of the World

Not Available

Yuki (acted by Asami Kai), a senior high school student, is the leader of FIGHTING EXPRESS. Fujioka, who used to be a mercenary, is now a member of FIGHTING EXPRESS. One day a woman called Rei (acted by Kana Tsugihara) shows up to tell them she wants to join them. Rei is assigned the first mission after she has completed the hard training to join a member of FIGHTING EXPRESS with Fujioka. In Rei's first mission, there is a big conspiracy to threaten the continued existence of all humankind! Will Rei and Fujioka save the world?