Fighting Fools

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Monogram Pictures

The boys are working at the local boxing arena where their friend, Jimmy Higgins, is boxing. During a crooked match Jimmy is killed. The boys seek out his older brother, Johnny, a former boxer who gave up the sport rather than go crooked, and help train him to get back in the ring. They try to get him a shot at the title, and when they do the same crooked gangsters that were behind Jimmy's death try to get Johnny to take a dive.

Cast

Leo GorceyTerence Aloysius 'Slip' Mahoney
Huntz HallSach
Gabriel DellGabe Moreno
Frankie DarroJohnny Higgins
Lyle TalbotBlinky Harris
William 'Billy' BenedictWhitey (as Billy Benedict)

