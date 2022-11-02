Not Available

Fighting for Life is a very different movie about war and medicine, a real-life "M*A*S*H" for our times about the doctors and nurses fighting on the front lines. The film interweaves stories of military doctors, nurses, and medics who are working with skill, compassion, and dedication amid the vortex of the Iraq War; wounded soldiers and marines reacting with courage, dignity, and determination to survive and to heal; and students at Uniformed Services University, the "West Point" of military medicine, on their journey toward becoming career military physicians. The film also follows 21-year-old Army Specialist Crystal Davis from Iraq to Germany to Walter Reed Hospital in Washington DC as she fights to recover and "bounce back" from the loss of a leg.