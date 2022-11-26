Fighting Immortal Statue

Not Available

In the days of Tianhe, Murong Feng, the chief attendant of the Department of Heaven Forbidden, captured the tiger larvae who had defected from heaven. Hu Jiao was accidentally killed in Tian prison, while Murong Feng, who was in the casino, became a murderer. In order to pay for his innocence, Murong Feng and Luo Xi, the only mortal woman who could testify for themselves, went to the Heavenly Forbidden Division, but they did not know that they were uncovering the conspiracy of the Heavenly Forbidden Division's forbidden ground.