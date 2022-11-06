Fighting Of Shaolin Monks

Not Available

The Fighting of Shaolin Monk tells the story of the Famed Monk, Tamo (Chen Sing Hong Kong's most prolific action star) who was one of the original founders of the Shaolin Temple. Monk Tamo travels from India preaching peace and Buddhism. But if they wanted peace they never should have gotten Chen Sing to portray Tamo, as he soon gets involved with a local town that is besieged by a warlord who is trying to control the regions water supply. The final fight is Chen Sing vs. Ko Fei in a battle to the death. this is not to be missed!