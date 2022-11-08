Fighting Pablo

Not Available

A young artist is working on a portrait when an unexpected moment of frustration and doubt shatters his inspiration. Distracted by his own curiosity, he suddenly finds himself engulfed by a grand parade. Buzzing characters spirited from contemporary pop-culture and art-history crystallize out of the air. Unable to resist the charismatic pull of this vast and grotesque world, he joins in on an exploration through his own colorful ambitions. But when Pablo Picasso's terrific charisma ends up threatening everything he holds dear, he learns to push back in order to find his own voice.