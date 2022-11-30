Not Available

This is the DVD adaptation of the most popular rifle class in the world FIGHTING RIFLE from TACTICAL RESPONSE. You know how to shoot your rifle now let us teach you how to FIGHT with it! This DVD covers gear set-up, sling configurations, transitions to pistol, use of cover and concealment, practical ready and firing positions, communication. Malfunctions, close- and medium-range snap shooting, tactical weapons handling, urban applications, team drills involving "shoot, move, communicate", shooting while moving, plus the tactics required to employ this potent tool in combat. Join James Yeager himself on this fun and very educational journey learning the FIGHTING RIFLE!