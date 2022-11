Not Available

Pitcher Do-hun (Kim Joo-hyeok) achieves 149 wins with his 161-kph ball. Stardom turns him into a snob and a tabloid sensation. Eventually, he is demoted to a minor team, kicked out of home and lives off his juniors. Yoo-ran (Kim Seon-ah), who has been taking care of him for a long time, is determined to inspire him again with fighting spirit.