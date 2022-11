Not Available

Dreamland was a theme park at Coney Island, Brooklyn that opened in 1904. One of its major attractions was the stunt spectacular "Fighting the Flames," which simulated a major fire at a six-story hotel and featured a cast of 2000 including 120 firefighters, who had to rescue guests jumping from windows as well as 15 people trapped on the collapsing roof. Ironically, Dreamland itself was destroyed in 1911 in a massive fire.