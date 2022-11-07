Not Available

In this fascinatingand brutal adventure story, two American journalists leave behind the comforts of home for the untamed "Land of Smiles" Thailand. In their search for an escape from thebusy American lifestyle, they come across a startlingly different world. Journey throughthe enigmatic world of Thailand asyou're takenfrom inside a kickboxing camp in the northern mountains, to urban brothels which hold ancient secrets of Asian erotic acts. Watch as theydiscover an underground monkey labor camp and explore the insane violence of "Burmese Bareknuckle" kickboxing. Witness six jaw-dropping Muay Thai kickboxing matches at the famed "Gawilla Boxing Stadium" in Chiang Mai, Thailand, including the rivalry between Thai and Myanmar fighters with two special "Burmese Bareknuckle" kickboxing matches. Which country will take the honors in this epic battle?