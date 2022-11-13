Figuras e Abstracto

Not Available

Considered the first Portuguese abstract film. In the already difficult category of fantasy, in fact this production marks an extraordinarily prominent place, since its production, both technically and artistic, denotes qualities of knowledge, taste and patience, which can hardly be found together in the same individual. The film begins by showing us a painter who, in his pursuit of art, ends up experimenting with a mixture of representative drawings of figurative art and others of abstract art. Vasco Branco carried out an important experiment in the field of cinema without camera. The second part of the film, exactly where the fantasy develops, was made with drawings open to steel-tipped film, then directly colored in watercolor and guacho.